Santa Run | Athens | December 15

A special 3-kilometer charity run will be taking place in the center of Athens on Sunday, December 15, to raise money for Together for Children and the City of Athens Cultural, Sport & Youth Organization (OPANDA). Participants should register at one of the Holmes Place branches in Maroussi, Glyfada or the city center. The sign-up fee costs 12 euros and includes a Santa costume. The run starts from outside the Holmes Place Athens Club at the entrance to the City Link arcade at 9.30 a.m. and finishes in the same place.