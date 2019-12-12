Hooverphonic | Athens | December 14

Belgian-based trip-hop electronica trio Hooverphonic are booked to play the Fuzz Live Music Club in Athens on Saturday, December 14. Since their first album, “A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular,” came out in 1996, they have released nine studio albums, including last year’s “Looking for Stars,” and their future plans include representing Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam in May. In Athens they will be preceded by support act Marva Von Theo, whose music ranges from dark synth to twilight electro pop. Tickets start from 25 euros at viva.gr. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9.25 p.m.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817