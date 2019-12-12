Britannicus | Athens | December 13

The French Institute of Athens is organizing a screening of the notable 2018 performance of “Britannicus” at the Comedie Francaise staged and directed by Stephane Braunschweig. The great French dramatist Jean Racine’s tale, first staged in 1669, focuses on Britannicus, the son of the Roman emperor Claudius and heir to the imperial throne, and Braunschweig’s interpretation focuses on the tight link between the psychological and political elements of human lives. The projection begins at 9 p.m. in the Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium and is subtitled in Greek. Standard tickets cost 10 euros and reduced-price tickets cost 5 euros. Starts at 8 p.m.

French Institute of Athens, 31 Sina, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr