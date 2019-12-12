Sing-Along Messiah | Athens | December 8-25

St Paul’s Anglican Church regrets to announce that the Sing-Along Messiah planned for Sunday, December 22, has been canceled. However, the rest of its Christmas program is expected to go ahead as scheduled. On Sunday, December 22, there will be a Choral Evensong, starting at 6.30 p.m. At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve there will be Lessons and Carols, and later on the same night the Midnight Mass of the Nativity, starting at 11.30 p.m. The Christmas Morning Liturgy will be held 10.15 a.m. along with a carol service.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906