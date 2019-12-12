Greek PM hails EU diplomatic ‘walls’ against Turkish provocations

Speaking ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his confidence that Greece’s European Union peers will stand by the country in the face of Turkish provocations.

“I will not just brief my counterparts on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean today. I will request and I am certain that I will receive their active support in the face of Turkish provocations,” Mitsotakis said in a brief doorstep comment.

“The purported memorandum of understanding between Libya and Turkey is invalid. It blatantly violates the country’s sovereign rights and has no legal effect,” he said of an accord signed late November mapping out maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea..

“Europe is raises diplomatic walls against Turkey’s provocations,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece has “very strong allies” it can rely on.



European Union leaders will say on Thursday in support of Greece, which objects to the deal, according to a draft statement.