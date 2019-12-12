ECB chief Lagarde hails Greece's 'impressive' progress

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday hailed Greece's "impressive" performance in improving the country's financial health and improving its prospects for growth following a protracted economic crisis.

"I would like to compliment Greece. I'm really delighted to see the progress and the recovery," Lagarde said following a session of the ECB's executive board.

Lagarde, who previously served as head of the International Monetary Fund, described the figures relating both to the primary budget surplus and growth as "impressive."

As for the potential inclusion of Greek bonds in the ECB's quantitative easing program, Lagarde repeated the bank's position that this would happen when the bonds become eligible, in line with the regulations of the program.