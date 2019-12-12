US legal analysis of MoU contradicts Turkish claims, Pyatt says

Washington’s legal analysis of a maritime border agreement between Turkey and Libya contradicts Ankara’s claims, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has said according to state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency.

US experts who studied the memorandum of understanding reject Turkey’s claims regarding maritime zones and, more specifically, continental shelf delimitation, Pyatt reportedly said. He added that inhabited islands should be treated on the same footing as the mainland.

The American ambassador stressed that the US is interested in promoting stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean region, ANA-MPA said.

Earlier this week, Pyatt met with Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis in view of the Greek premier’s visit to Washington on January 7. During the meeting, Pyatt stressed that the US sees Greece as a pillar of stability in the complex East Med region.



European Union leaders were on Thursday set to reject the Turkey-Libya deal as invalid and insist that the pact interferes with the rights of other countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea.