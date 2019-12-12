NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man sets wife on fire in Kalamata

A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the southern town of Kalamata on Thursday after dousing his 39-year-old wife with petrol and setting her on fire.

According to reports, the incident occurred in their fifth-floor apartment after an argument between the couple, both Albanian nationals.

The woman suffered serious injuries.

The fire, which spread inside the apartment, was put out by firefighters.

