Man sets wife on fire in Kalamata
A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the southern town of Kalamata on Thursday after dousing his 39-year-old wife with petrol and setting her on fire.
According to reports, the incident occurred in their fifth-floor apartment after an argument between the couple, both Albanian nationals.
The woman suffered serious injuries.
The fire, which spread inside the apartment, was put out by firefighters.