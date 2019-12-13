Libya parliament speaker denounces Turkey-Libya pact

Libya’s parliament speaker Aguila Saleh Issa, Greek parliament speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias chat after their joint statement following their meeting, at the Parliament in Athens, Thursday. “We are here to stress that this specific agreement is rejected, it is invalid,” Issa said. “Those that signed it do not have any legal authority to do so, since the government itself was rejected. It did failed a confidence vote twice and has not been legally sworn in at the House of Representatives,” he added. [Reuters]