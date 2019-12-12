Police publish identities of suspected sex offenders

Police publicized the identities of two sex offenders on the Greek Police website (www.astynomia.gr) on Thursday as part of the force’s efforts to raise awareness about and publicly shame the perpetrators of such acts.



One of the offenders, a 61-year-old man, was arrested in Piraeus on November 15 for the rape of a minor, while the other, a 43-year-old man, was arrested in Acharnes, northwestern Athens, for the repeated sexual abuse of an autistic person.