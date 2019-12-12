Truck driver nabbed with 21 kilos of cocaine in Patra

Officers of the Attica Police’s anti-narcotics unit last week seized more than 20 kilograms of cocaine that is believed to have been smuggled into Greece from Italy via the western port of Patra.



The drugs – around 21 kilos of cocaine bundled into 18 packages – were found on December 5 in a specially designed compartment of a truck that had reached the western port from Italy.



Officers arrested the 37-year-old driver of the truck, a Greek man, after finding the drugs, and also seized a pistol, dozens of rounds of ammunition and numerous metal molds of different sizes.