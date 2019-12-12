NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US Senate unanimously passed resolution recognizing Armenian genocide

TAGS: US, Turkey, Politics, History

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution that recognizes as a genocide the mass killings of Armenians a century ago, a move likely to infuriate Turkey and further strain ties between Ankara and Washington.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the resolution by an overwhelming 405-11 in late October. But a vote in the Senate, where President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans hold a majority of seats, had been blocked several times by Republican senators. [Reuters]

