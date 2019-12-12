Leftist MP under fire over offensive post about police

In the wake of a spate of angry reactions, particularly from law enforcement unions, a SYRIZA lawmaker issued a public apology Thursday over a post on social media in which she referred to police as “pigs and murderers.”

In a statement, Nina Kasimati said she made an “unfortunate comment in jest” while discussing a “completely unrelated matter on social media.”

“From the very first moment I have emphasized publicly and clearly that I am sorry for the misunderstanding,” she said, adding that she “obviously” does not see police in the way the phrase suggests.

This is evident, she added “from my whole course in politics, through my parliamentary work, and through my respect for working police officers.”

Earlier Thursday, the union representing special guards in the Greek Police (ELAS) visited a Supreme Court prosecutor to announce the intention of its members to file individual defamation lawsuits against Kasimati.



For its part, the national union of police officers (POASY) had called on Kasimati to offer a public apology, saying that otherwise it would take her to court.

In a statement, ruling New Democracy also denounced Kasimati’s post and called on SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras to expel her from the party’s parliamentary group.