The police force is not a tool that can be used to exercise party politics. How it functions needs to be governed entirely by the same legal and operational rules, regardless of who is in power.

There are no excuses in the history books for treating the country’s law enforcement authorities as though they are an ideologically tainted mechanism.

The political situation in Greece today is surely mature enough for the political parties to leave the police out of their fights and squabbles, just as they have succeeded in doing, to some extent, with the armed forces.