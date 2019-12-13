PDMA targets bond market consolidation

Public Debt Management Agency General Director Dimitris Tsakonas presented the Greek state’s targets for 2020 at a panel on the investment opportunities Greek bonds offer in the context of the Capital Link Forum in New York this week.

Taking into account the existing cash reserves and the fact that Greece’s gross financing needs for next year are close to zero, Tsakonas said that the policies of borrowing, cash administration and portfolio management in 2020 will focus on the following targets: the reduction of the refinancing risk, the creation of space for issuing activity, the issue of bonds of such an amount as to be considered benchmark, the maintenance of Greece’s constant presence in international capital markets, the improvement of liquidity and the further expansion of the investor base.