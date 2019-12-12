Aegean Air announced its summer schedule for 2020 on Thursday, shifting some of its focus to Thessaloniki.

Expecting the first six aircraft of the Airbus A320/321neo family over the course of next year, Greece’s main carrier will fly to 155 destinations with 65 aircraft, thereby offering a significant increase in seats: In 2020 Aegean will have 19.2 million seats, up by 1.5 million from this year.

The carrier’s growth strategy has three main pillars: the expansion of its activity and presence in Thessaloniki and the launch of an aircraft hub on Corfu, taking the number of its hubs to eight; the continuing investment in its Athens home base; and a focus on the effort to extend the tourism season in Greece.

In that context, the company is adding 11 new routes to its international flights out of Athens, Thessaloniki and the new hub on Corfu. It is also adding three new destinations: Birmingham, Paphos and Bilbao. The company is further planning to increase capacity on another 47 international routes, adding a total of 1.1 million seats to its international flights, reaching a sum of 11.4 million in 2020.

Aegean is planning a strong expansion for Thessaloniki in particular, with flights to Barcelona, Brussels, Rome, Milan and Zurich.