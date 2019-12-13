Turkey to look for gas, oil in areas outlined in Libya deal, minister says

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that Turkey is planning to conduct seismic surveys aimed at locating potential hydrocarbon deposits within the contours of the maritime borders outlined in its contentious agreement with Libya’s Tripoli-based government, Greek media reported on Friday.

Speaking in Turkey’s parliament, Donmez reportedly said that the agreement with Libya has become the “law of the land” after being ratified by lawmakers earlier this month and that his ministry is working on delineating blocks where seismic surveys will be carried out “immediately after New Year’s.”

The deal’s legitimacy is being challenged by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which see is a violation of international regulations and the Law of the Sea. It has also been condemned by the European Union, while US experts who studied the memorandum of understanding have rejected Turkey’s claims regarding maritime zones and, more specifically, continental shelf delimitation, US Ambassador to Athens Pyatt reportedly said.