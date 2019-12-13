November 17 terrorist challenges rejection of prison leave

Jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas has filed an appeal with a court in Volos, central Greece, demanding the reversal of a decision by the parole board of the prison where he’s being kept turning down his request for a nine-day leave of absence over the Christmas holidays.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the court will be issuing a decision on whether to grant furlough to the hitman of the November 17 terrorist organization, who has been convicted to 11 consecutive life sentences over as many assassinations.

Koufodinas had been granted six leaves of absence while he was being kept at the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison but has been turned down three times after being transferred to the Kassavetia Rural Penitentiary in Volos in August 2018.

On all three occasions, the Volos board said that because Koufodinas is serving 11 consecutive life sentence he is not entitled to the privileges granted to inmates convicted to a single life sentence, adding that he has never recanted his ideological beliefs or expressed remorse for his crimes and can therefore not be safely let out of prison.