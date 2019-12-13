Romanian man dies on pilgrimage to Mount Athos

Authorities in northern Greece are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man whose body was found near the entrance to a sacred cave during a pilgrimage to the monastic community of Mount Athos on Thursday.

According to local media reports on Friday, a monk from the Monastery of Great Lavra discovered the young man’s body at the bottom of a 40-meter drop outside the Cave of Saint Athanasios the Athonite.

The 28-year-old, who has recently graduated from a theology school in Bucharest, was reportedly holding an icon of the Virgin Mary in his hands at the time of his death.

He was reportedly on Mount Athos as a guest of the Romanian skete of Prodromos and was last seen there on Wednesday morning.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what he died of.