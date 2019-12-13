PM Mitsotakis receives European Council's unanimous support

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received the full and unanimous support of the European Council against Turkish provocations at a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, which wil be reflected in the text of the conclusions to be published after the end of the meeting, government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Friday.

The prime minister, according to the same sources, informed European leaders of recent Turkish actions and in particular of the memorandum singed with the Tripoli-based government in Libya, which is invalid and has no legal standing under international law.

The agreement on maritime borders between Turkey and the North African country in invalid both in terms of its content, as it infringes the rights of the Greek islands to maritime zones, in violation of the International Law of the Sea, and in terms of process, as it does not have the full support of the Libyan parliament.

The same sources told the ANA-MPA that during a dinner in Brussels on Thursday night, EU leaders agreed that these actions were contrary to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Greece has already requested, at the Foreign Affairs Council on December 9, the EU's explicit condemnation of the Libya-Turkey deal and support for Greece and Cyprus.