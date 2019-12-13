Government expresses satisfaction with EU Council over Turkey

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Friday expressed Athens’ satisfaction at the European support received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a working dinner at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Speaking to Thema 104.6 radio, Petsas said that the prime minister raised the issue of Turkish provocations and gained the EU leaders’ support on the key issues that Greece wants included in the summit conclusions, mainly the condemnation of the maritime borders agreement signed between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based government last month.

“It is clear from statements during the dinner and in previous days that there must be a common European policy that is now being shaped, not only on the issue of Turkish provocations in the Mediterranean but also on other issues such as migration and refugees. In general, the relationship that Europe wants to have with Turkey, which is indeed an important country for the interests of all countries in the region, must be compatible with international law and the social acquis in order for these relations to become even better,” Petsas was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) as saying.