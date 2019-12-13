Dendias 'extremely satisfied' by EU leaders' statement

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday expressed great satisfaction with the results of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Friday, which ended with a declaration condemning the recent Ankara-Tripoli maritime border deal.

"The country is extremely satisfied,” Dendias said after a meeting of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member-state foreign ministers held in Athens.a

"The European family is a continuous process, a unique historic endeavour and each time solidarity is actively demonstrated towards a member-state, the endeavour becomes stronger and proves its success.”

The minister added that Athens will continue to stress that the memorandum of understanding is invalid and especially the section that removes Crete and the other Greek islands from the map.

The meeting of the BSEC foreign ministers focused on further cooperation among the state members in sectors such as energy, transport and tourism.