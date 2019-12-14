Alex Kapranos | Athens | December 14

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos will be at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center for an open discussion moderated by journalist/radio producer Panagiotis Menegos on Saturday, December 14, after which the Scottish musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and author, whose father’s side of the family hails from Piraeus' Nikaia neighborhood, will perform a DJ set. The event, which starts at 7.30 p.m., takes place at the SNFCC’s Lighthouse venue, and admission is free. To learn more about the SNFCC Sessions series of music encounters, visit www.snfcc.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000