Christmas Gala | Athens | December 16

The Tatoi Friends Association and the Parnassos Literary Society have organized a special Christmas Gala to raise funds to help renovate buildings at the former royal estate of Tatoi on the slopes of Mount Parnitha. The gala will feature soprano Gina Fotinopoulou, mezzo Artemis Bogri, tenor Ioannis Kalyvas and baritone Harris Andrianos, accompanied by Panagiotis Tziotis on violin and Dimitris Giakas on piano. The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 15-50 euros at, www.ticketservices.gr or by calling 210.723.4567.



Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Agiou Georgiou Karitsi, tel 210.322.1917