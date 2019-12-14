Meet Market & More | Athens | December 14-15 & 21-22

For two weekends in a row, the Athens Conservatory will be hosting the Meet Market, an event bringing some of Athens’ most colorful brands all together in one place. A pop-up event created to support small-scale independent businesses, the Meet Market will be hosting a special Christmas edition in collaboration with deBop’s Street Food n’ Tunes. Street Food n’ Tunes organizes temporary food markets focusing on the multicultural aspect of Athens, introducing residents and visitors to international street food and music. Food brands, designers and other small-scale businesses from all over Greece – as well as some from abroad – will meet at the Conservatory for two consecutive weekends, December 14-15 and December 21-22. Children will also be able to visit the Hellenic Children’s Museum in the Conservatory, which will extend its opening hours for the event, which runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and admission is free. For more information, visit www.themeetmarket.gr.



Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, tel 210.724.0673