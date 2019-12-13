Online electoral register for diaspora Greeks expected in spring 2020

Greeks who live abroad will be able to register for national elections on an e-platform that will go live in spring 2020, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Thursday evening.

People who wish to cast their ballots while living abroad will be able to submit the necessary documents online.

The bill legislating the particulars of this process was passed in parliament late on Wednesday, by a broad majority.

Although the number of potential Greek voters living abroad is not known, Theodorikakos said the law concerns hundreds of thousands of Greek citizens under the age of 30 who left Greece during the recent financial crisis.



The minister noted that an information campaign will soon be launched for diaspora Greeks, laying out the law's benefits and urging them to take advantage of the opportunity to vote in Greek national elections.

[ANA-MPA]