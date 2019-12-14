Greeks among shipping’s most influential people

There are 13 Greeks among the 100 most influential people in global shipping this year, according to the annual chart compiled by Lloyd’s List.



The highest-placed shipowner among the Greeks is John Angelicoussis, ranking seventh in the world, with Cosco China Shipping chief Xu Lirong and China Merchants Group head Li Jianhong sharing top spot. Notably, both Chinese companies are present in Greece at the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki respectively.



The other 12 Greeks on the chart are George Prokopiou of Dynacom/Dynagas (at 13th), George Economou of TMS (19th), Angeliki Frangou of Navios (20th), Peter Livanos of GasLog (25th), Petros Pappas of Star Bulk (29th), the president of the Hellenic Union of Shipowners, Theodore Veniamis (32nd), Evangelos Marinakis of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp (59th), Kostis Konstantakopoulos of Costamare (61st), George Logothetis of Libra (71st), Nikolas Tsakos of TEN (81st) and Intercargo head Dimitris Fafalios (82nd).



Finally Despina Panayiotou-Theodosiou, the President of the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), ranks 95th.