Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias (third from left) on Friday chaired a forum of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Athens with his counterparts from the region. The talks focused on boosting cooperation between member-states to improve stability in the region and improving ties between BSEC and the European Union. BSEC’s rotating presidency next month passes from Greece to Romania. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]