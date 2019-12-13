ATHEX: Bourse index adds more than 2 percent this week

Consolidation in the global money markets on Friday, thanks to the outcome of the British election and the trade deal between the US and China, helped the Greek bourse end the week on a high, too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 891.08 points, adding 0.66 percent to Thursday’s 885.21 points. On a weekly basis it increased 2.05 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.51 percent to 2,243.31 points, mid-caps outperformed, growing 1.21 percent, and the banks index advanced 1.06 percent.

Terna Energy stood out with its 5 percent jump, and PPC kept rising, this time by 2.89 percent; Fourlis improved 2.42 percent, Sarantis collected 2.23 percent and Cenergy Holdings earned 2.02 percent.

In total 61 stocks posted gains, 39 endured losses and 22 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 89.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s 69 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.26 percent to 65.30 points.