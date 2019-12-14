Many bids expected for portfolio including South Polis

Five interested investors, mainly real estate investment companies and foreign investment funds such as Orilina Properties REIC, Brooklane Capital and the GreCo Fund of Dromeus Capital, are among those expected to bid for the new significant portfolio of properties that Alpha Bank has prepared.

The lender’s aim is to sell three properties of a total value of 24 million euros, including the South Polis complex at the Faliro Delta that used to belong to the Babis Vovos construction company.

The tender is in its second phase with bidders set to table their offers on Monday.