Ten Greek startups have absorbed over 80 percent of the capital that Equifund’s investment funds as well as other investors distributed this year, per the annual report that Found.ation and the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT Digital) drafted with the support of the Velocity Partners venture capital fund.

It showed that 10 recently created enterprises – many of which have already matured in business terms – raised about 130 million euros out of the 150 million investors have placed this year. Just three of them account for over 60 percent of that 130 million.

The data show that property rental company Blueground secured 62.7 million euros this year, followed by monitoring startup Netdata with 17 million. Balena, which provides infrastructure solutions for internet-of-things makers, raised a total of almost 13 million.

The other startups making up the top 10 were logistics enterprise Weengs, used-car finder Spotawheel, the Plum Fintech artificial intelligence startup, Sentio Solutions, which develops biomarkers and digital therapeutics, taxi service Welcome Pickups, AI instruments firm Accusonus and agritechnology company Augmenta.

