With asylum seekers on the Aegean islands numbering more than 40,000 and increasing daily, the requirements for food supplies at reception and identification centers have also shot through the roof.



Tellingly, according to recent data, it cost 499,419.60 euros to feed more than 17,000 people over the five days between November 29 to December 3 at the Lesvos center alone.



At the same time the fact that the European Commission has been in transition over the last few months, with changes in portfolios and commissioners, there have been delays in the disbursement of funds.



As a result, the increasing needs have taken a toll on the state budget.