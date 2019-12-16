Within the context of the government’s aim to defend and uphold the religious rights of all citizens living in Greece, Education Minister Niki Kerameus has told Kathimerini that a law is being drafted regarding the process of establishing and operating places of worship.

“The new law will change the current legal framework dating back to the time of Ioannis Metaxas (PM from 1936-41), so that all citizens of Greece can perform their religious duties safely and respect the rights of all,” she said.

Among the measures planned is the licensing of places of worship which have been operating without permits. An estimated 500 such places have been operating for decades without the necessary permits.