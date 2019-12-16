NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis’ US visit marks new era in bilateral ties

ARISTOTELIA PELONI

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics, US

For Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on January 7 carries added significance given the recent developments with Turkey.

However, according to his aides, the visit – including the fact he will be accompanied by a number of ministers – marks a new era in Greek-American relations, reflected in the will of Athens and Washington to enhance cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Mitsotakis’ program also includes talks with Vice President Mike Pence, while on January 8, Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will host a dinner in his honor, which will be attended 300 figures linked to the Greek-American diaspora.

