

Seeking to cope with increased migrant flows over the land border with Turkey, the government is boosting security at the Evros River in northeastern Greece with the deployment of 400 guards.

Their recruitment process has reportedly already begun and, according to Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis during his recent visit to the nearby city of Alexandroupoli, they will deployed in March.

A second area where there will be frequent police checks has already been activated further back from the river on the Egnatia Highway, where there will be nightly patrols to intercept and arrest those that manage to cross the Evros and head toward Thessaloniki.

Four closed pre-departure centers, three in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and one in the Thessaloniki area, will serve to host those arrested. At the same time, the government is considering an extension of the barbed wire fence at Orestiada along the entire length of the Evros River.