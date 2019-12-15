A third of Greeks have not had any vaccinations in adult life

One in three Greeks have not received a single vaccination in their adult life, according to a new survey which found that the same percentage are concerned about the side effects of immunizations and one in seven question their utility.

The survey, which was presented during a recent conference organized by the Greek Society of General and Family Medicine, was based on a sample of 1,571 people.

An exception revealed by the study was the high flu vaccination coverage, as two in three people over the age of 60 had been immunized for influenza, in line with doctors’ recommendations.

Experts said that the absence of a nationwide immunization register prevents health authorities from identifying vulnerable individuals.