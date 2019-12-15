Official tours border area, checks on migrant control measures

Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis toured the border area of Evros for two days last week to appraise the readiness of the armed and security forces to deal with increased migrant flows.

The Evros prefecture is at the land border of Greece and Turkey, where all refugees who cross into the country by land or sea come from.

Stefanis met with the commanders of the Fourth Army Corps, the 16th and 18th motorized infantry Divisions, the police chiefs of the cities of Alexandroupolis and Orestiada and the Alexandroupolis port authority head to discuss the implementation of government orders given to deal with increased migrant flows. He also visited a migrant reception and identification center.

Armed and security forces jointly operate a newly-established Integrated Border Control and Monitoring Center in the area.

[ANA-MPA]