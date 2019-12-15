NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Farmers to stage protests in early 2020

Greek farmers are likely to try to block the main north-south highway toward the end of January to force the government to agree to their longstanding demands for cheaper diesel fuel and higher support prices for their products.

A farmers’ meeting held Sunday near the central Greek city of Larissa did not take binding decisions but blocking highways was a seriously considered option.

The farmers did decide they will stage a protest at the biggest expo of agricultural products, Agrotica, to be held in Thessaloniki in early February.

[ANA-MPA]
 

