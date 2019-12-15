MONDAY

Europe Direct and the University of Athens are scheduled to hold an event titled “What Do We Know About the Cohesion Policy of the European Union?” from noon to 3 p.m. at Impact Hub (28 Karaiskaki, Athens). (Info: 210.725.7110, europe.direct@eliamep.gr)

E-Kyklos holds an event titled “Setting Maritime Zones in the Mediterranean, and Greek-Turkish Relations,” at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Syntagma Square, Athens, starting at 6 p.m. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The conference center of the Municipality of Nea Ionia (4 Patriarchou Ioakim, Nea Ionia, Athens) hosts a debate by five university professors titled “Successes and Failures of Modern Greece,” starting at 7 p.m. (Info: 210.363.9930)

The Hellenic Republic’s National Commission for Human Rights (EEDA) is holding its fifth seminar, titled “Religious Freedom and Predominant Religion,” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Functions Hall of the Athens Bar Association (60 Academias). (Info: www.nchr.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter data on traffic of passengers, goods and motor vehicles at Greek ports, and its third-quarter figures on job vacancies.

TUESDAY

The two-day ITS Hellas conference on intelligent transport systems starts at the Ministry of Transport (2 Anastaseos, Papagos, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: www.its-hellas.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its October statistics on the Greek merchant fleet.

Attica Bank will release its third-quarter financial results.

Athens-listed Intercontinental International REIC holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Parliament will vote on the draft of the 2020 state budget.

Listed companies Evrofarma, AS Company, Folli Follie, Terna Energy, Autohellas, Attica Holdings and Karatzis hold extraordinary general meetings.

THURSDAY

The Foreign Ministry and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry hold an informative meeting for entrepreneurs regarding the sectors of cosmetics and medicines in Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, at 7 Academias Street in Athens, starting at 2.30 p.m. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

The Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas – Hellas (FORTH) and its Scientific and Technological Park of Crete (STEP-C) hold an event titled “Innovation Summit: Innovation in Action” at the Amalia Hotel (10 Vassilissis Amalias, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Info: 2810.391.904, www.stepc.gr)

InnovAthens hosts Business Accelerator Info Day, titled “Creative Industries Vol. 4: The SM-Art Edition,” at 100 Pireos Street in Gazi, Athens, starting at 6 p.m. (Info: www.innovathens.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) launches its 13th Annual International Conference titled “Global Studies: Business, Economic, Political, Social and Cultural Aspects,” at the Cultural Center of Athens (50 Academias). To Sunday. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

ICAP will reward the corporations and groups that were the “True Leaders of 2018” at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens), starting at 7 p.m. (Info: www.icap.gr)

Listed enterprises Iktinos, Revoil and Euroxx will hold extraordinary general shareholders meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its provisional data on arrivals and overnight stays in hotels and campsites in January-September, the third-quarter readings of its indexes on employment, hours worked and wages, and its October report on turnover in industry.

Athens-listed corporations Aegean Airlines, Hellenic Petroleum, Athens Medical, Thessaloniki Water (EYATH), SIDMA and Pairis Plastics will hold extraordinary general meetings.

SUNDAY

Retail stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Supermarkets will close at 8 p.m.