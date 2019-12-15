Olympiakos and PAOK scored comfortable away wins on Sunday to keep leading the Super League race after the 14th round of games, while Panathinaikos has risen to fifth for the first time this season.

The Reds won 5-0 at Asteras Tripolis, in a game that was decided from the first quarter of the hour, with the goals by Giorgos Masouras and Daniel Podence and the red card shown to Asteras’ Triantafyllos Pasalidis. Eventually Masouras scored another one after Youssef El-Arabi had added a brace himself.

PAOK also had a safe passage from bottom team Panetolikos winning 3-0 through goals by Dimitris Pelkas, Dimitris Limnios and Chuba Akpom. PAOK and Olympiakos are on 34 points.

AEK lies third with 24, thanks to an important 1-0 win at Xanthi courtesy of a late strike by Costas Galanopoulos on Saturday.

OFI came from behind to beat Aris 3-1 on Crete to stay two points behind AEK in fourth, and two points ahead of Panathinaikos that saw off visiting Lamia 2-0 on Saturday, goals coming from Tasos Hatziyiovanis and Juan Perea.

In Thessaly, Atromitos stunned host Larissa with two early goals to win 2-1, while Volos came back from 1-0 down to beat visiting Panionios 2-1.