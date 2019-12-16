NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Explosion causes damage to building in Peristeri, western Athens

Police on Monday were seeking the assailants behind an early morning explosion at a two-storey building in Peristeri, western Athens, that caused extensive damage but no injuries. 

The blast, which occured at 3.20 a.m., appears to have been provoked with a homemade explosive device comprising dynamite. 

It wreaked damage to the shutters of the ground floor of the building and to a nearby parked car. 

The building hosts a dentist's surgery, an IT company, an insurance firm and a nail salon. 

It was not immediately clear which of the businesses was the target of the assailant and assailants. 

 

