Explosion causes damage to building in Peristeri, western Athens

Police on Monday were seeking the assailants behind an early morning explosion at a two-storey building in Peristeri, western Athens, that caused extensive damage but no injuries.

The blast, which occured at 3.20 a.m., appears to have been provoked with a homemade explosive device comprising dynamite.

It wreaked damage to the shutters of the ground floor of the building and to a nearby parked car.

The building hosts a dentist's surgery, an IT company, an insurance firm and a nail salon.

It was not immediately clear which of the businesses was the target of the assailant and assailants.