Thessaloniki police probe shooting incident in busy district

Police in Thessaloniki on Monday were investigating an incident in the early hours of the morning involving a group of people who started firing guns into the air in the city's busy Ladadika district.

The incident, which occured at around 1 a.m. on Monday, provoked panic among local residents and patrons of bars and restauarants in the area but there were no reports of any injuries.

According to witnesses, a large group of around 30 people arrived at the central Morihovou Square, and started firing guns into the air before fleeing the square, getting into cars and leaving the area.

Police gathered a plethora of bullet casings from the area and were seekign the perpetrators.