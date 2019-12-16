Goulandris Museum holding charity auction of art inspired by Kathimerini

The Goulandris Museum of Modern Art will be holding a silent auction on Tuesday of work by acclaimed Greek artists who were inspired by Kathimerini.

The auction will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the new museum's Pangrati premises, with proceeds from the sale going in aid of the Food Bank, an initiative of the Foundation for the Eradication of Hunger and Waste.

It will comprise paintings and drawings by Alekos Fassianos, George Hadoulis, Giorgos Rorris, Maria Filopoulou, Antonis Kyriakopoulos, Konstantin Kakanias, Michaelis Madenis, Daphne Angelidou, Dimosthenis Kokkinidis, Irini Iliopoulou, Christos Bokoros and a piece by sculptor Costas Varotsos. Kathimerini cartoonists Andreas Petroulakis, Dimitris Hantzopoulos and Ilias Markis have also contributed a piece each.

Participants and guests need to register by 2 p.m. on the day of the event, on tel 210.480.8296.

The auction is part of a series of initiatives organized by Kathimerini to celebrate its centenary.