L’Enfant Sauvage | Athens | December 17

The French Institute of Athens is organizing a screening of Francois Truffaut’s “L’Enfant Sauvage” (1970). The French film, inspired by real events, tell the story of Victor, a child raised by wolves who is found and introduced to human civilization for the first time at the age of 10. A moving story about society values and the personal relationship between a “wild child” and an adult. The movie starts at 7.30 p.m. in the Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium. The movie is subtitled in Greek. Entrance is free.



French Institute of Athens, 31 Sina, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr