Othon | Athens | December 17

After a sold-out show at the Tate Modern, London-based Greek composer, pianist, songwriter, producer, DJ and club promoter Othon comes to Athens' Michael Cacoyannis Foundation with his latest album “The God Within.” By means of piano, electronic manipulation and sound design, Othon and artistic partner Owen Pratt express the inner journey of meditation via his signature electronic minimalism. The show will be preceded by a meditation circle that starts at 8.30 p.m. sharp, so be there by 8.15 p.m. at the latest. Tickets cost 15 euros from www.mcf.gr.



Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8570