Greek Treasuries | Athens | December 17

Judith Barringer, classical archaeologist and professor of Greek art and archaeology at the University of Edinburgh, will gives a talk titled “The Workings of Treasuries in Greek Sanctuaries” at the Swedish Institute at Athens on Tuesday, December 17. The lecture will address matters including the administration, placement and accessibility of objects that were housed in ancient Greek treasuries, analyzing aspects other than architecture and sculpture. Barringer’s work focuses mainly on religion, myth and art in ancient Greek times. The talk begins at 3 p.m.



Swedish Institute at Athens, 9 Mitseon, tel 210.923.2102, www.sia.gr