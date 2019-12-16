The Parthenon Sculptures | Athens | December 18

College Year in Athens (CYA) hosts a talk by Jenifer Neils, classical archaeologist and director of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. Neils is an expert in ancient Greek art, with a specialization in iconography. She is author of “The Parthenon Frieze,” which provides an extensive analysis through multiple approaches to the frieze and deals with ethical issues in the debate on the repatriation of the Elgin marbles. The talk is organized by the Princeton University Athens Center for Research and Hellenic Studies and the Princeton Club of Greece and starts at 7 p.m. in the CYA’s Daphne & George Hatsopoulos Hall.



College Year in Athens, 5 Stadiou Square, Panathenaic Stadium, tel 210.756.0749