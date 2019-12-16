City, ministry sign cooperation deal to improve life in Athens

Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis have signed a four-year cooperation agreement aimed at improving day-to-day life in the Greek capital.

The agreement signed on Monday foresees the creation of a Center for Managing Daily Life, which will be operated jointly by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and the Athens Municipal Police.

It will be responsible for tackling crimes and violations that impact on citizens' safety, as well as on the city's economic and commercial operation.

Key among its tasks will be to increase the presence of officers from the two forces in the busier parts of the city center and particularly in areas with a lot of tourist traffic, cracking down on the illegal street trade and rampant traffic code violations, as well as policing major public events.

Chrysochoidis hailed the initiative as “elementary.”

“It should have been done years ago, but better late than never,” he said. “We're starting with Athens, but the police wants to expand this cooperation to other municipalities as well.”

Bakoyannis said the initiative is geared towards “changing daily life in the city for the better.”