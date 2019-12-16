Wind causes power cuts in Thessaloniki
Parts of the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece suffered temporary power outages on Monday morning.
According to reports, large parts of the city center, coastal districts, as well as the area of Analipsi and the neighborhoods of Saranta Ekklisies and Triandria were affected.
The outages were the result of technical problems after winds caused trees to fall on power cables.