Jeep crashes into pastry shop in Thessaloniki after car chase

A car chase by police ended on Monday morning when a jeep crashed into a pastry shop in central Thessaloniki, northern Greece, causing extensive damage.



The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. when the jeep driver refused to comply when police signaled for him to pull over.



The driver and his passenger jumped out of the car before it rammed into the entrance of the shop on the corner of Afroditi and Langada streets.



The two suspects managed to elude arrest and police have launched a manhunt. No one was injured in the crash.